MANILA -- Catriona Gray continues to make strides in her career as a beauty pageant host.

The former Miss Universe recently co-hosted the Miss Manila 2023 coronation night with actor Rayver Cruz.

"Such a joy hosting and being part of this year's Miss Manila alongside Rayver Cruz," she said in an Instagram post.

"Congratulations to the new queens!" she added.

Gray pursued a career in hosting after winning the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown in 2018.

She has been co-hosting the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant with Nicole Cordoves for the past three years.

Earlier this year, she was tapped as a backstage correspondent in the 71st Miss Universe in the United States.

She has also served as backstage host in the Miss South Africa pageant in 2021.