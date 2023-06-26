Arjo Atayde, partners turn love for food into business

Arjo Atayde and his partners in Inasal Republic. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Uniting his love for Pinoy food and passion in business, actor and politician Arjo Atayde officially opened Inasal Republic’s first satellite branch in West Avenue in Quezon City.

“Bisaya po si Mommy (Sylvia Sanchez) — she serves tuyo, other Pinoy food that I love and my dad’s youngest brother naman grew up in Bacolod so we grew up eating authentic Bacolod Inasal,” Atayde told ABS-CBN News during the media launch of his new business.

The Kapamilya actor partnered with film director Richard Somes (who directed Atayde’s film “Topakk”), entrepreneurs Mark San Diego, Ivan Villamar, and cousin Gabby Atayde. They all share the same love for food.

“It all started nung shooting ng 'Topakk.' Direk Richard, after our shoot, served his family’s own inasal. Nung natikman ko, kahit busog na ako nun, I said, ‘Wow! This is so good.’ I saw everyone’s reaction sa shoot kasi naka-long table kami. Na-curious ako kung saan galing. I asked direk and he told us na family recipe nila ‘yun,” Atayde shared.

Somes added: “Naging culture na namin sa bahay na kapag ako ang direktor, nagse-serve kami ng pagkain. Nung pinatikim ko kay Cong. Arjo sa dinner, nagustuhan niya. Sabi ko, ‘ako ang nagluto niyan.’”

With all the things he does as a public servant, businessman, and an actor, Atayde said, “Time management is really important.”

The congressman’s fiancee Maine Mendoza and mother Sylvia Sanchez were present during the launch.

His celebrity friends Enchong Dee, Zanjoe Marudo, Eric Nicolas, Bayani Agbayani, Nova Villa, and Markki Stroem were also spotted at the event.