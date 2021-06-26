Pia Wurtzbach thankful for friendship with Noynoy Aquino

ABS-CBN News File Photo

Echoing the sentiments of many Filipinos, beauty queen and actress Pia Wurtzbach honored the late President Noynoy Aquino, noting their "friendship" and his support during her Miss Universe journey.

“It’s really sad to hear about the passing of former President Noynoy Aquino,” Wurtzbach said on Instagram Stories.

“I will always be thankful for his friendship and support in my journey as Miss Universe.”

The Miss Universe 2015 also sent her deepest condolences to the Aquinos.

Aquino was rumored to have dated Wurtzbach in 2015.

After winning the Miss Universe-Philippines title, Wurtzbach was asked by Kris Aquino, PNoy’s youngest sister, if she had been dating her brother.

While Wurtzbach did not answer categorically, the beauty queen acknowledged that she had met and spoke with Aquino.

Wurtzbach also revealed late in 2015 that Aquino wished her good luck ahead of the Miss Universe pageant and even sent her flowers.

Aquino passed away on Thursday because of renal disease secondary to diabetes.

Serving as President from 2010 to 2016, he had been largely out of the public eye since his term ended.

He was laid to rest Saturday afternoon at Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more in iWantTFC