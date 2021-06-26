How painting from old Magalona family ad strengthened Maxene’s belief in ‘serendipity’

Photos from Maxene Magalona's Instagram account

Showbiz personality Maxene Magalona appears to have strengthened her belief in “serendipity”, as she recalls a painting featured in an advertisement of their family years ago that links to her current life.

On Instagram, Magalona paid tribute to his late father, Francis M, on Father’s Day, remembering a fun commercial they did as a family in Makati for a soft-drink brand.

“Years ago, our family did an endorsement for a cola brand, which we shot in a beautiful house in Makati. I remember having so much fun with everyone at the shoot, working while spending quality time together,” she said.

“My Dad always loved cracking jokes and making us laugh which made work so much more enjoyable.”

But the said ad became even more interesting as a friend of Magalona posted a throwback photo from the shoot showing to her husband Rob Mananquil.

Upon seeing the photo, Mananquil acknowledged his artwork put up behind Francis M, which surprised Magalona.

“One day, someone tagged me in a throwback photo from the shoot that we did and I immediately showed it to @robmananquil. I even told him that the location where we shot the endorsement was a house that belonged to one of our godparents in our wedding, tito Keren Pascual @kpr313,” the actress continued.

“When he saw the photo, he turned to me and said, ‘The painting behind Pop is one of my artworks’.”

According to Maxene, she was so shocked with the revelation of her husband, knowing that she truly believes in serendipity.

“This just proved to me that God truly works in mysterious ways,” she said.

Now, the painting is in their living room as a reminder of how “God brought us all together for a purpose.”

Magalona and Mananquil has been married since 2018.

