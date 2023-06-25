FIRST LOOK: Joanna Ampil as Engineer in 'Miss Saigon'

MANILA – Stage veteran Joanna Ampil turned to social media to share a first-look image of her new character in “Miss Saigon” as the first woman Engineer.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Ampil posted an artwork featuring herself and Jessica Lee, who will take on the role of Kim.

“As the countdown to opening night begins, we're excited to reveal the artwork for this brand-new production of the legendary musical with Jessica Lee as Kim and yours truly as The Engineer,” she wrote in the caption.

“Catch the reimagined version of ‘Miss Saigon’ for a limited run only at The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Theatres in the UK Sat 8 Jul – Sat 19 Aug 2023,” she added.

Ampil is the first woman to play the Engineer.

She previously played the lead role of Kim at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, the original Australian production, the original UK and Ireland tour, and then at the 10th anniversary performance of the musical.

When she was cast in 2022, the acclaimed actress referred to her upcoming part as the Engineer as a “full circle moment,” in light of the historic change in the play’s 33-year run.

“To have played Kim in different productions countless of times and to have had my first taste of recording with The Complete International Symphonic Recording of the show, it feels like a full circle moment to pave the way for this historical gender-bending casting,” she said.

With her performance as the Engineer, Ampil hopes to “champion the Asian perspective and answer some of the racist and misogynistic overtones in this new staging” and “to execute the role as a woman of strength, sensitivity, grit, complete with flaws and a whole lot of heart.”