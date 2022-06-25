MANILA – After coming out, Mond Gutierrez appeared to be more open about his personal life to the public.

For the first time since admitting being in a relationship, Gutierrez introduced his boyfriend on Instagram, in time for the Pride Month celebrations.

"Celebrate your love! Happy Prie, Philippines," he wrote while tagging boyfriend Rob William.

Meanwhile, in a vlog by Dr. Vicki Belo, Gutierrez shared about his struggle to come out, knowing that he grew up in a family of celebrities and acknowledging being afraid to embarrass his family.

“Our generation, it wasn't really for us. Now, it's so celebrated,” Gutierrez said.

Belo recalled how Gutierrez’s sister, Ruffa, walked out several years ago after someone said that her brother is gay.

Gutierrez defended Ruffa, saying his family was overprotective of him.

He first spoke about his sexuality to a new friend, because it was easier than talking to his long-time buddies. Gutierrez then went on to come out to his closest friends, such as Georgina Wilson.

“The people you think will not support you, will actually support you the hardest,” he said.

Just in time for the Pride Month, Gutierrez encouraged others still hesitant or afraid to come out to try to open up slowly to others.

“You’ll be surprised that the people that love you will not change the way they feel about you just because you are part of the LGBTQ community,” he said.

“For me, if I can do it so can you guys and if you need the support, I am just here so DM me.”

Gutierrez recently admitted that he has a partner from Los Angeles.

“We’re in different worlds. He’s in the world of law and I’m in entertainment,” Gutierrez, twin brother of actor Richard, shared.

According to him, they met at a dinner hosted by a common friend and they happened to sit beside each other.

“I think we had chemistry and the connection was there and that’s not something that you get that quickly and that feeling, you don’t really get it so fast,” he said.

Gutierrez is now the creative director of Belo Medical Group.