Cebu eats: What to expect from Il Primo's special wine dinner

Il Primo Italian Steakhouse at NUSTAR Resorts and Casino. Jeeves de Veyra

CEBU -- NUSTAR Resorts and Casino’s Il Primo Italian Steakhouse gave a taste of their take on fine Italian dining through its Vino E Cibo special menu, available only on June 26 as a special event for the Cebu Food and Wine Festival.

Located at the entrance lobby of the massive 9.7-hectare NUSTAR Resort and Casino on South Properties Road, Il Primo is the first flagship premiere restaurant that characterizes what the resort’s “intense and interesting” food scene will be as described by NUSTAR’s culinary director Christopher Romine.

Il Primo chef Luca Angioletti and NUSTAR’s culinary director Christopher Romine. Jeeves de Veyra

Il Primo features the food of Italian chef Luca Angioletti, who hails from Perugia. He has opened restaurants in the U.S. and Germany and is no stranger to the Philippines, having worked at some of the most well-loved Italian restaurants in Manila.

The Vino E Cibo dinner provides an excellent taste as to what Il Primo has to offer for regular diners and guests.

The first course was the Parmesan Cappuccino with truffle. Cheese lovers ought to dip the parmesan crisp to fully enjoy this appetizer. Jeeves de Veyra

The Tuna Tartare with Straciatella was really creamy and rich. The bit of brightness brought in with a sip of the Banfi La Time balanced out the whole dish. This was a really nice pairing. Jeeves de Veyra

Why have iron in your system, when you can have gold? Fresh papardelle is sauced with lamb ragout made much more indulgent with the topped gold leaf. Angioletti’s ragout was subtle that nicely complemented the ground lamb. Jeeves de Veyra

Il Primo is a steak restaurant after all. The steak course was a braised Angus short rib dressed with rosemary, marble potatoes and chianti and jus sauce. Those pink peppercorns added a nice bit of heat to this dish. The paired Castello di Querceto Chianti was nice clean sip too! Jeeves de Veyra

Break the chocolate pipe to reveal the tiramisu made from Chef Angioletti’s family recipe. The sweet Brown Brother Moscato went will with this, though a cappuccino would also work as a dessert pairing. Jeeves de Veyra

After lunch, the media was given a walking tour around the complex to see what’s been completed and to get a taste of what can already be enjoyed at the resort. The interiors are airy and bright because of the high ceilings and the resort’s metallic gold and white motif.

While the gaming area is already alive with activity, the active area is just a fraction of the 21,000 sq. meters of gaming area spread across two floors.

Right behind Il Primo is a where the much-anticipated Michelin restaurant Mott32 is being constructed.

Further on is a pop-up area now with Fredley group brands -- Macao Imperial Tea, Liang, and NYFD. Further on is a big space for local chocolatier Chocolate Chamber. These pop-ups will occupy permanent spaces later on.

NUSTAR's own concepts -- Fina for Filipino food, and Xin Tian Di for Chinese dim sum and short orders -- feature all-day dining with filling meals starting at P250 to serve hungry casino goers.

Fina served Filipino food. Jeeves de Veyra

Xin Tian Di serves Chinese dim sum and short orders. Jeeves de Veyra

When finished, NUSTAR is projected to have 17 restaurants with an area devoted to unique concepts by Cebuano restaurant groups as well as a food court for smaller concepts.

The integrated resort will have three hotels. Currently, the Filipino-inspired 5-star hotel FILI is on soft opening to accept guests. The hotel will also be hosting a FILIVino wine pairing event at the lobby on June 26.

The lobby of FILI hotel. Jeeves de Veyra

Two more hotels will be opening up as work on the integrated resort continues -- the NUSTAR Hotel positioned as an ultra-high luxury resort with premium villas, amenities with a Skydeck on the top floor with a 180-degree view of the Mactan Island and Cebu City; and a yet-unnamed hotel that will complement the convention center that can accommodate 2,000 guests.

Two towers are already up with the third convention hotel tower still to be constructed. Jeeves de Veyra

Other plans include The Stage, a 1,700-seat performing arts venue for exclusive productions, musicals, and concerts; Aqua Isla dela Victoria, a leisure theme park with water features and entertainment center products and services; The Boardwalk, a promenade where people can enjoy scenic strolls with some of the best views of Mactan and Cebu City; and The Wharf, which will have a water taxi service from Mactan International Airport and the city for a hassle-free transfer to the resort bypassing the traffic.

The NUSTAR integrated resort is projected to be fully operational by early 2023.

NUSTAR's Cebu Food and Wine Festival special events will be held on Sunday, June 26. The FILIVino Wine Pairing dinner will be held at the FILI Lobby at 3 p.m. and is priced at P1,200 per seat; and The Cibo E Vino at Il Primo starts at 6 p.m. and is priced at P5,888.