WATCH: Catriona Gray sings part of Olivia Rodrigo song

MANILA -- Catriona Gray gamely sang a part of Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License" during an online show, as requested by her fellow celebrity Vivoree Esclito.

On Friday's "We Rise Together," which was shown on Star Magic's Facebook page, Esclito asked Gray about her reaction to people saying that she looks a lot like Rodrigo.

She went on to ask the former Miss Universe to sing one of Rodrigo's songs.

Watch Gray sing a part of "Drivers License" starting at the 19:40 mark in the video below:

Impressed by Gray's short performance, Esclito said: "You have a great voice, Ate Cat!"

Singer Jayda Avanzado, who was also part of Friday's "We Rise Together," added: "You killed that! Galing mo, Ate Cat!"

Gray, for her part, said she is happy for Rodrigo's success, and hopes to get the chance to collaborate with her.

"We should do 'Deja Vu,'" she said, referring to one of Rodrigo's hits.

"I'll be like her older self," she added in jest.

Gray recently launched her third single, "RYF," as she tries to make her mark as a recording artist after conquering the international pageant scene.

She won the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown in 2018.

