Miss Universe PH extends application deadline for 2021 pageant

Rabiya Mateo is the winner of the first Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Photo courtesy of Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA -- Responding to public demand, Miss Universe Philippines extended its application deadline to next month to accommodate more candidates.

In a Facebook post, the organization said it is accepting applications until July 15.

"We heard you, Universe! We realize that some applicants may need more time to prepare their applications and in securing documents, so we're extending the application deadline for Miss Universe Philippines 2021," it said.

Miss Universe Philippines earlier set the deadline for applications on June 24.

Last month, it set netizens abuzz after removing the height requirement for candidates.

Rabiya Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

She finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant last May.

