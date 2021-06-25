LISTEN: Bukas Palad Music Ministry releases tribute song for Noynoy Aquino

MANILA -- Bukas Palad Music Ministry on Friday released a tribute song for former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who passed away on Thursday.

Titled "Pauwi Na," the song is written and composed by Fr. Manoling Francisco, SJ, with arrangement by Palan Reyes.

Part of the lyrics go: "Pauwi na sa tahanan Mo / Pabalik na sa Iyo / Tanggapin at kupkupin / Kapatid namin sa 'Yong piling."

As it posted the tribute song online, Bukas Palad Music Ministry said it is one with the nation in mourning Aquino's passing.

The worship music group added that the video featured clips of Aquino's last day as president.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aquino, the only son of the country's most revered democracy icons, served as president from 2010 to 2016.

He died of renal disease secondary to diabetes, according to his elder sister Pinky.

Related video: