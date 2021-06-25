After more than 2 months, Rabiya Mateo teases return to PH



After more than two months in the United States, Rabiya Mateo is set to return home.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday night (Manila time).

"Howdy! Someone's about to go home soon," she said, not giving further details.

Fans and friends of Mateo expressed their excitement over the beauty queen's return to the Philippines.

Others, meanwhile, joked that they are looking forward to seeing Mateo finally fulfill her Korean barbecue cravings.

Mateo has been in the US since April, weeks before the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

After finishing in the Top 21, she has been mixing work and play in the US, visiting tourist spots and doing meet and greet events with Filipino communities.

Mateo earlier said she hopes to pursue a showbiz career in the Philippines.

