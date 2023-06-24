Theater review: Sunshine obscures darkness in Sandbox Fest

Conversation, of the intimate, soul-bearing kind, can be extremely difficult, especially as one tries to break through barriers in order to make a lasting connection. A younger generation, weaned on digital discourse and raised by social media communities, might find it harder to pierce through the fog of social acceptance to get to the truths they are looking for.

Sometimes, just to get the emotional and intellectual breakthrough they are looking for, they have to be hemmed in. Without a semblance of a screen or other people, real or virtual, to distract them. This, in effect, is what The Sandbox Festival 2023 does with its twin bill of one-act plays: let the actors play out the drama in a very enclosed space with a minimum of the proverbial stage whistles and bells. Both productions maximize the cramped quarters of the Maybank Performing Arts Theater’s Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall.

“Lungs” and “Every Brilliant Thing" (EBT), both penned by Duncan Macmillan (with the latter co-authored with Jonny Donahoe), are literal in-your-face stagings, with an audience proximate enough to touch and interact with. In the case of “EBT,” the proverbial fourth wall is actually suspended. Audience attention, engagement, and even participation are not just sought after here, but yearned for and courted.

Justine Pena and Brian Sy in 'Lungs.' Handout

There is a lot to unpack. “Lungs,” which was first staged by Sandbox in 2018, is at a cursory glance about parenthood and the dilemma of a couple (Justine Pena and Brian Sy) as to whether or not they will have a child. Other issues get in their way, from something as mundane as their choice of jobs to larger causes like the carbon footprint and saving planet Earth. “EBT,” which had also been staged earlier in 2019, treads boldly on the sensitive subject of mental health; Teresa Herrera delivers an interactive monologue as the grown-up daughter of a suicidal mother now grappling with her own demons.

Both sets of characters start their journey on a sunny note. The bright monochrome lighting in the auditorium, which just darkens or blinks on certain scenes or transitions, certainly sets up the ordinariness of both productions’ situations.

The first “Lungs” production years ago was almost claustrophobic in nature, immediately setting the couple on a friendly if combative phase against each other. In this version, directed by Caisa Borromeo, Pena and Sy are like your friendly upper-income young couple next door.

Regardless of the issues that Macmillan’s script threshes out, there is nothing earthshaking in their relationship. Every piece or dialogue and argument appears normal to the point of humdrumness. But, as scripted, the deterioration does happen -- with the bigger complex causes masking the more poignant, personal, and ultimately more painful ones.

Sy’s transformation stands out in this particular play. His love for his partner, anger at the situation, confusion at their impending breakup, and a host of other internal conflicts play out in a stirring spectrum of emotions, without disturbing the ordinariness of the setting.

Pena’s characterization is a bit more difficult to read. Her perpetual perkiness, even in the most somber scenes, and inexplicable volatility can make her character unsympathetic (which this writer suspects is not the playwright’s intention). Is she guarding herself against vulnerability? Is she still figuring out what she wants from the relationship? Or maybe the lady simply does not know what she wants?

In all cases, by the time the character does reach her own epiphany, the loneliness and the guilt that manifest are abrupt, a turnabout from the loudness and seeming self-confidence shown before.

Teresa Herrera in 'Every Brilliant Thing.' Handout

Herrera also valiantly tries to straddle that line between light and darkness in “EBT,” which is directed by Jenny Jamora. In her case, too, the sunshine wins out -- but in this case, it is partly also due to the demands of the script and the audience interaction. Herrera is appropriately engaging, charismatic, and an all-around ball of delight as she asks the audience to enjoy the thousands of “brilliant things” in life that can remove the pain of depression, anxiety, and hopelessness.

It is hard not to get caught up as we vicariously live out with her her more touching interactions with her father, her first crush, her marriage, and the small joys in life like dancing that make her feel alive. During her character’s life moments, Herrera is also appropriately sad, weary, and depressed.

Throughout, the sunniness of her performance dominates. Yet at the same time, this writer caught herself thinking what her character could have looked like as someone with a medical condition on the edge of a major emotional disruption. Not as a daughter or wife responding to the actions of her family but an actual depressant wrestling with demons that she is always wrestling with. The deeper the layer of darkness she explores, then possibly the greater return of happiness in revisiting another favorite item or brilliant thing.

Both plays do give the audience a lot to think about and care for. Watching them back to back, millennials and zentennials can relate to a lot of the issues that the characters are struggling with, especially when it comes to creating a bona fide lasting human connection.

Sandbox Fest 2023 runs at the Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall of Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC, Taguig City until July 15.