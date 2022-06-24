MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AGODA'S CLEAN-CERTIFIED ACCOMMODATIONS

Agoda has partnered with several tourism authorities in the Asia Pacific region to boost confidence and help their respective countries safely welcome back travelers.

Following its initial success in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Agoda expanded its partnerships to the Philippines, Korea, and Taiwan to feature Clean Certified Accommodations by each government to support countries’ safe reopening and revitalization of their tourism industries.

Properties who have fulfilled hygiene criteria in line with the local market and regional standards will receive a Clean Certified Accommodation badge on their property page on Agoda. Certifications including CHSE (InDOnesia CARE) of Indonesia, Clean and Safe Malaysia, Korea Quality, OK Travel in New Taipei City of Taiwan, Safety Seal of the Philippines, SHA+ of Thailand, and SG Clean of Singapore are now displayed on Agoda's platforms.

AIRBNB LAUNCHES $10-M OMG FUND FOR 'CRAZY' LISTINGS

Handout

Airbnb is on the hunt for the world's craziest spaces — and will help foot the bill to build them.

The platform's OMG! Fund is seeking ideas from existing and aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers from around the globe. The fund's $10 million will help finance 100 of the "craziest" ideas, which will be turned into Airbnb OMG! Category listings.

Applications may be submitted on Airbnb's website. One hundred people will each receive $100,0001 to make their creations possible. Ideas will be judged by an expert panel for their originality, feasibility, the experience the space will provide guests, and sustainability.



CEBU PACIFIC ADDS FLIGHTS TO SINGAPORE

Cebu Pacific (CEB) is ramping up flights to Singapore from two of its largest hubs, Manila and Cebu.

The airline doubles its daily frequency between Manila and Singapore starting July 1 as it adds a morning schedule option. Flight 5J 813 is scheduled to depart Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 5:35 a.m., and is set to arrive at Changi Airport at 9:20 a.m. Its return flight, 5J 814, is scheduled to leave Singapore at 10:15 a.m., and arrive in Manila at 2 p.m.

On July 15, CEB intends to restart its flights between Cebu and Singapore, beginning with a thrice weekly frequency (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday). Flight 5J 547 is scheduled to depart Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 at 11:05 p.m., and is set to arrive at Changi Airport by 3 a.m. the following day. Its return flight, 5J 548, with flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, is scheduled to leave Singapore at 4 a.m. and arrive in Manila at 8:05 a.m.

Fully vaccinated travelers flying to Singapore are no longer required to submit a pre-departure COVID 19 test. They must instead present their proof of full vaccination (VaxCertPH or BOQ Yellow Card), and fill out a Singapore Arrival card three three days before arrival.

CRIMSON BORACAY'S 'HAPPY TO BE FREE' PACKAGE

Crimson Boracay is offering the "Happy to be Free" stay package in celebration of Pride Month.

The package features buffet breakfasts for two, complimentary transfers to and from the Caticlan airport, Pride-themed welcome amenities, a Sip and Paint session with resident artist Eric Egualada, a 60-minute massage for two at the AUM Spa, 10% off on dining and spa services, and 50% off on selected cocktails and alcoholic beverages between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Azure Beach Club.

Booking period is until June 30, while guests may stay between June 1 and July 15, 2022.

DIPOLOG IS PH WINNER OF WWF'S ONE PLANET CITY CHALLENGE

Handout

Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte is the national winner of World Wide Fund for Nature's (WWF) One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) 2021-2022.

Bogotá, Colombia and Lund, Sweden were selected as the OPCC Global Winners, which saw a total of 280 cities participating from 50 countries.

As the Philippines' National Winner, Dipolog City representatives were able to attend the OPCC Global Awarding Ceremony in Helsingborg, Sweden last June 2 to receive their award.

Dipolog City was commended by the international jury of the OPCC Core Team in Sweden for its bold emissions reduction plan, which is aligned with science-based targets needed to keep global warming within 1.5°C.

DOT'S FIRST TRAVEL PODCAST

The Department of Tourism (DOT) recently launched its first podcast, "Escape: Stories from the Road," showcasing the best destinations in the Philippines through stories from different personalities.

This five-episode "podumentary," a combination of podcast and documentary, infuses an element of storytelling, veering away from the usual question-and-answer formats of podcasts.

Each episode follows a theme, such as adventure, identity, fiestas, music, and food. Among the notable individuals interviewed for this podcast are National Artist Kidlat Tahimik; Dr. Felicidad Prudente, who is one of the leading Filipino ethnomusicologists in the country today; and former Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

DOT’s "Escape: Stories from the Road" podcast is hosted by travel filmmaker and photographer Aaron Palabyab along with guest co-hosts: national athlete Maureen Schrijvers; designer, musician, and filmmaker Kate Torralba; and sports broadcaster and podcaster Cesca Litton.

It is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castro, Overcast, and Anchor.

GLOBE OFFERS LONGER ROAMING SERVICES

Globe is offering longer roaming services with the reopening of international travel.

The company has 5G services in Japan through SoftBank, and in South Korea through SK Telecom and KT Corp.

Its discounted data roaming, called Roam Surf Longer Stay, includes 3, 5, 7, 15 and 30-day offers which come with 3GB up to 20GB data.

It is available for Globe Postpaid, Prepaid, and TM subscribers.

HONDA'S NEW CB150X FOR WEEKEND TRIPS

Handout

Honda is offering the All-New CB150X, which is ideal for weekend explorations.

It has a seat height of 817 mm and ground clearance of 181 mm, measurements that are just right for the average Filipino rider.

In terms of performance, the all-new CB150X is equipped with a 149cc, 4-stroke,4-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, and PGM-FI engine, as well as prime suspension (inverted front fork Showa Brand and pro-link rear) and braking (hydraulics discs’ front and rear) systems.

It has 38km/L fuel consumption with a bigger 12L fuel tank capacity for economical rides.

The CB150X is available in Honda 3S dealerships nationwide with a suggested retail price of P163,900. The ride comes in two colors: Valiant Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

HUE PUERTO PRINCESA'S 5TH ANNIVERSARY PROMO

Hue Resort in Puerto Princesa is celebrating its fifth anniversary through its room promo.

Travelers can choose between two options under Hue's anniversary promo: a two-night stay in one deluxe room for two persons, or an overnight stay in two deluxe rooms for two. Both accommodation options, each worth P5,555, include complimentary breakfast and P1,000 worth of dining credits at La-ud Restaurant.

Booking period is until June 30, and travel dates must fall on Thursday to Sunday.

Guests can also rent a function room for an upcoming meeting for the same rate of P5,555. Valid until June 30, this promo includes two hours' use of Hue’s meeting room, and consumable food and beverage for up to P10,000. Venue usage is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with an extension fee of P1,000 per hour. This promotion allows a maximum 10 people to a room, and P500 for every additional person.

For booking inquiries, call +63917 773-4427, +63917 824-4284, or +63947 4289025 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday; email palawanreservations@thehuehotel.com or palawan@thehuehotel.com; or visit the resort's website.

MOVE IT'S ON-DEMAND MOTORCYCLE TAXIS

Handout

Local motorcycle taxi solutions provider Move It promises to offer lower fees than other ride-hailing companies in the country, on top of additional promos and discounts.

For a limited time, Move It users can get P20 off for four rides with the promo code TIME2MOVEIT

The Move It app is available on the Play Store and the App Store.



PTAA EXPO

Handout

The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) is staging one of the biggest travel expos in the Philippines this June 24 to 26 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Among this year’s participants are Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel and Bacau Bay Resort Coron, which are offering discounted rates of up to 47%.

Those who visit Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel in booths 113-114 can book their stay starting at P1,687.50, and at Bacau Bay Resort Coron in booths 125-126 starting at P2,500.

Discounted rates apply per person for an overnight stay. Promo period is from July 1 to December 15, 2022.

The PTAA 29th Travel Tour Expo features a total of 142 exhibitors. Available at during the three-day event are promotions and discounts on airfare, accommodations, and tours.

Travelers can also get to choose their travel schedules, favored transport vehicles on sea, land, or on air, and secure travel insurance on the spot. Travel tour operators are also on-hand for those who seek packaged trips.

'THE CRAWL' GOES TO SINGAPORE

Handout

Singapore's vibrant food scene will be at the core of the new episodes of Metro Channel's "The Crawl," premiering on the cable channel this Saturday (June 25) at 7 p.m.

Cookbook author and food writer Angelo Comsti and chef and fellow foodie Happy Ongpauco-Tiu will lead the culinary and cultural exploration in the three-part one-hour series "The Crawl Singapore" that will begin at Tiong Bahru, known as the hippest spot in town.

They will also travel to the Joo Chiat and Katong neighborhoods, as well as Singapore's Chinatown.



"The Crawl" recently featured Angeles City in Pampanga with chefs Claude Tayag and Sandy Daza. The food and travel special has also been to various foreign countries like Japan, Italy, France, and New York in the US.