Extra crispy corned beef (right) is the favorite breakfast dish of the late former president Noynoy Aquino. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/screengrab from Jing Castaneda's Facebook page

MANILA -- Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III was known for his love for good food, but this simple dish always had a special spot in the late president's heart.

Yolly Yebes, Aquino's house helper for 30 years, shared what he always requested for breakfast in an interview with ABS-CBN journalist Jing Castaneda.

And that dish was extra crispy corned beef -- not the type that is made from scratch, but from a humble can.

According to Yebes, the trick is to fry it long enough and drain all the oil and liquid to create crunchy bits.

She said the late former president does not want anything else added to the corned beef, not even garlic or onions.

"Basta matagal na prituhan lang, at halo lang talaga," she said. "Nasa lutong."

Asked which brand of canned corned beef her former boss liked, Yebes replied: "Libby's... 'Pag ibang brand, malalasahan niya."

Yebes said he had to teach other house helpers how to prepare it, so Aquino could still eat it even on days when she is on leave.

Watch her prepare it starting at the 17:08 mark in the video below:

Aquino, who served as the Philippines' president from 2010 to 2016, passed away on June 24, 2021 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

Yebes described the late former President as a "very simple person" who knew how to care for the people who worked for him.

When asked about the most memorable thing that Aquino has done for her, she replied: "'Yung ipakilala niya ako sa speech niya, na ako 'yung kanyang yaya."

"Hanggang ngayon hindi ko talaga 'yon makakalimutan," she declared. "Nakaka-proud talaga na ang isang presidente ay ipinakilala talaga ako."

"Iba 'yung saya, pati ng mga magulang ko. Na kahit kasambahay, proud po talaga sila sa akin," added Yebes.