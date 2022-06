The late former president Noynoy Aquino. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- As a food taster, retired SPO3 Jaime Castro had a front row seat to the daily activities of the late Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III back when he was president.

And this, of course, included his dates.

In an interview with ABS-CBN journalist Jing Castaneda, Castro said he had to be present in all of Aquino's activities outside of his home, ensuring his safety in relation to food, beverage, and even air conditioning.

"Pati 'yung aircon kasama rin sa trabaho... Kasi kung lagyan nila ng chemicals na lason 'yan... Kaya chine-check ko po," he explained.

Castro recalled fondly how Aquino would sometimes ask for his opinion about the women he dated. In response, he would rate them in jest.

"Tatawagan niya ako minsan kasi maraming nirereto sa kanya, alam naman nating binata si boss... [Tatanungin niya ako] 'Anong sa tingin mo?' Biruan lang namin," he said.

"Minsan sinasabi ko 7. Dahil dati sabi ko 6, sabi [niya], 'Masyado ka naman,'" he added.

Castro said Aquino's dates have always been "very private," but he was always seated near enough to see how the then-president and his companion were doing.

He remembered one point when Aquino's date started to get annoyed by his presence.

"So minsan 'yung babae naku-curious, naaasar, bakit andiyan [ako]... Bibiruin [ni PNoy] 'yung ka-date niya, [sasabihin niya] 'Lahat ng pagkain natin, tinikman na niya.' Tapos tatawagin niya ako, ipapakilala ako," he said.

"[Sasabihin ko] 'Ma'am, binibiro lang po kayo ni sir, sabi ko may mga reagents po kaming nilalagay diyan [sa pagkain]."

Castro went on to share some signs that Aquino was into the person he was dating, or if he was not enjoying her company.

"Siyempre uuwi na 'yung babae, and as security ikaw magbubukas ng pinto. Binulungan niya (PNoy) ako, ang sabi niya, 'Sir, 'wag ka nang makialam dito, ako na magbubukas,'" he said. "Siyempre pinigil ko, baka matawa ako na, 'Ay, si boss very gentleman ah.' 'Yung mga malayong security nagtatawanan din... 'Yun ang nami-miss ko sa kanya."

"[Kapag may problema] Madali na lang o maiksi ang kuwentuhan, tapos uwi na," he added.

When asked if he hoped that Aquino got married before he passed away, Castro replied: "Okay lang [na hindi siya nakapag-asawa] kung ang naging tadhana [ay] paglingkuran niya 'yung bayan."

He also said he is honored to be given the opportunity to risk his life for someone who is sincere and dedicated to public service.

"Sa totoo lang lahat tayo medyo takot mamatay. Pero kung ang pinagsisilbihan mo ay nakikita mong very sincere sa bayan... Nakita ko kung paano siyang magtrabaho, na hindi alam ng iba. Kaya minsan naririnig natin 'yung mga hindi magandang balita... mas alam ko dahil kasama ko siya 24/7, nakikita ko paano siya magsakripisyo para sa bayan," he said.