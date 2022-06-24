MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

WINE PAIRING AT SHANGRI-LA MACTAN

Roast Duck. Jeeves de Veyra

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s premiere Chinese restaurant Tea of Spring offers a special 5-course wine pairing set menu for the Cebu Food and Wine Festival.

Executive Chinese chef Liu Zhi Jun's 5-course menu includes Sea Urchin Crystal Dumpling paired with Prosecco, Roasted Duck Two Ways with Garlic Crostini paired with Merlot, Steamed Grouper with Bean Curd Skin and Truffle Porridge, and Wagyu Ribeye with XO Butter with Szechuan Potato Strings paired Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz, finishing off with a Unique White Chocolate Egg with White Chocolate Mousse, White Fungus, Goji Berries and Ginger paired with a Moscato.

This special menu is priced at P3,900 and is available only on Saturday, June 25. Limited vouchers may be purchased at Shangri-La Mactan’s Online Shop:

SOFITEL LAUNCHES LE BAR

Handout

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila re-opens its F&B outlet Le Bar with a special menu by executive chef Bettina Arguelles.

Le Bar’s unique concept of Filipino-French bistronomy takes familiar Filipino dishes with a twist to discover new bold flavors and rich textures. Arguelles has proudly advocated and supported the use of homegrown products by highlighting partners from Auro Chocolate, Esguerra Farms, Malagos Farmhouse and Aba Pardes Hydroponics.

Le Bar is now open for lunch and dinner.



12 HANDS CULINARY SHOWCASE AT SHERATON MANILA

Handout

Sheraton Manila Hotel’s all-day dining restaurant S Kitchen brings together 6 of high-caliber chefs -- Kenneth Cacho, Carlo Miguel, Carlos "Pipo" Aluning, Brando Santos, James Antolin, and Sheraton Manila Hotel’s executive chef Kiko Santiago.

The chefs have prepared special dishes that will be available at S-Kitchen’s lunch and dinner buffet for the whole month of July.

The lunch or dinner buffet is priced at P2,900 nett.



JACOB’S CREEK CHERRY RED

Handout

Australian wine brand Jacob’s Creek introduces Cherry Red, a sweet light bodied red wine that’s a great first sip for casual drinkers and those just being introduced to the world of wine.

Those who aren’t too familiar with wine may still be looking for the perfect entry point for the drink. Some may find red wines too intimidating or too much for their palate, which is why they might want something that’s lighter and sweeter.

“Jacob’s Creek, Australia’s number one bottled wine brand, has something for everybody even if you’re not a seasoned wine drinker. Cherry Red is breaking away from red wine expectations: it is semi-sweet, approachable, playful and it does not follow the codes of red wine. We believe it is a wonderful starter wine that fits well with Filipinos’ discerning taste,” said Jacob’s Creek brand executive Kurt Ducusin.

Jacob’s Creek Cherry Red is available at leading supermarkets and e-commerce sites and platforms with an SRP of P500 per bottle

SUPERBOWLS OF CHINA'S KASALO MEALS

Handout



Casual dining restaurant Superbowls of China packages its favorites from the menu into Kasalo Meals good for 3.

The Kasalo Meals can be ordered as two sets with Pork Shanghai Rolls, Yang Chow Fried Rice, and Pepsi. Set 1 adds Stir Fried Baguio Beans with Minced Pork and Lechon Macau, and Yang Chow Fried Rice, while Set 2 has Seafood Chop Suey and Lemon Chicken. Each set is priced at P899

Also available are the Super Solo Meals rice toppings which come with single-serve lemonade starting at P150.

The Kasalo Meals and the Super Solo Meals are now available at all Superbowls of China branches nationwide.