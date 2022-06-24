Catriona Gray and Harnaaz Sandhu are together once again, this time in Vietnam.

India's Sandhu is the reigning Miss Universe, while Gray won the Philippines' fourth crown in 2018. The two will help pick Vietnam's representative in the next Miss Universe pageant.

In a series of videos posted by Miss Universe on Instagram Stories, Gray and Sandhu shared their thoughts about being on the judges' table.

"We have the most difficult job. We had just met the girls, they all seem so lovely," Gray said. "We're super excited because we can relate, we were both in their shoes once."

"Feels like yesterday... I can't wait to learn more about them," Sandhu said.

More clips on the Miss Universe Vietnam Instagram page also showed Gray and Sandhu with members of the Miss Universe Organization, including president Paula Shugart.

Also present as a judge is Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova of Canada.

Gray and Harnaaz met for the first time in Manila last April as guests in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant.

They also got the chance to spend time with fellow Miss Universe Queens Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines, Iris Mittenaere of France, and Demi Tebow of South Africa, who served as hosts of the coronation night.