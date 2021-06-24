PETA says PNoy one of 'few' leaders who took Mali the elephant seriously

MANILA -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) mourned the death of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III on Thursday.

In a post on its Facebook page, PETA Asia noted that Aquino "was one of the few leaders to take Mali the elephant's suffering at the Manila Zoo seriously."

"He will be missed by everyone at PETA," the animal welfare group said.

PETA went on to call for the transfer of Mali to a sanctuary in honor of Aquino.

"In Aquino’s honor, we ask that Mali be transferred to a sanctuary where she will be able to roam freely and bond with other elephants," the group said.

In 2012, Malacañang instructed government agencies to look into Mali's condition after then president Aquino received appeals from PETA's international celebrity supporters.

A year later, then Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada said Mali will stay in the country instead of being sent to a sanctuary in Thailand.

