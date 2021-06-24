Bernadette Sembrano, Korina Sanchez remember PNoy

MANILA – ABS-CBN News’ Bernadette Sembrano on Thursday gave the public a unique insight on the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III as a private person.

Recalling the time when they were still together, Sembrano said on her show on TeleRadyo, “At that time po kasi, congressman pa lang siya noon sa Tarlac. Simpleng simple lang. Meron siyang isang driver, isang bodyguard, pero madalas siya ang nagmamaneho ng sasakyan.”

Sembrano particularly remembers how Aquino did not want to be on the spotlight on special occasions.

“Ayaw niyang umeeksena. Kapag may mga ganap sa okasyon, makikita mo 'yung awkwardness kapag siya ang nabibigyan ng attention. Hindi niya rin gusto na siya ang nakapronta,” she said.

The “TV Patrol” anchor also described Aquino as a “very reluctant president” even if his father is a national hero and his mother was also a former president.

“Siguro kung ika-characterize natin 'yung kanyang pagkakatao, siguro ['yung pagiging] maboka ni Senator Ninoy, nakuha siguro ni Kris Aquino. [Si PNoy] mas nakuha niya 'yung trait ng mama niya na parang ayaw na umeeksena, mas mahiyain. 'Yung mas vocal, 'yun 'yung mas Kris Aquino,” she said.

Sembrano also shared how Aquino was as a friend.

“Siguro kapag alam niyang ikaw ay isang taong dapat niyang pagkatiwalaan, papakinggan ka niya. Siguro ang hirap din kasi ang dami mong pinapakinggang tao. Siguro kapag may tiwala ka niya, meron kang 100% na tiwala. Pero nakapag nasira 'yung tiwala naman, like anybody, markado ka rin naman,” she said.

Aside from Sembrano, veteran broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez also took time to remember Aquino after it was announced that he passed away.

“Sad day. Gone too soon. Many presidents have come and gone. But PNOY I knew,” said Sanchez, who was also once in a relationship with Aquino.

“Thank you for your friendship. Most of all, gratitude for service to our country. Godspeed. Bon voyage. Be happy in eternity with your parents, your fellow Filipino heroes,” she added.

Sembrano and Sanchez have since married to Emilio "Orange" Aguinaldo IV and Mar Roxas, respectively, while Aquino remained a bachelor until his passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, just 5 years after he stepped down from office.

Aquino was swept into power in 2010 following the death of his mother, former president Corazon “Cory” Aquino in 2009.

Aquino served as president from 2010 to 2016. Prior to assuming the country's top post, Aquino had served as a senator for six years and a lawmaker, representing the Tarlac constituency north of Manila from 1998 to 2007.