After Miss Universe stint, Rabiya Mateo visited Filipino communities in 13 US cities

After finishing in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo continued to spread Pinoy pride as she visited Filipino communities in in the United States.

According to Miss Universe Philippines, the beauty queen has so far held meet-and-greet events in 13 US cities.

The organization said it is proud of Mateo's "professionalism, efforts, and accomplishments" amid the pandemic.

"She proved that no pandemic could stop her from fulfilling her duties as Miss Universe Philippines," it said in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

"Indeed, she is the Phenomenal Queen."

Mateo has been giving a glimpse of her meet-and-greet events, as well as her personal trips, on her Instagram page.

She said in a previous interview that she has been "taking steps" to look for her father, who abandoned them two decades ago, while she is in the US.

Mateo intends to return to the Philippines in July. The beauty queen earlier said she hopes to pursue a showbiz career in the country.

