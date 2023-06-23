Quezon City declares November 22 as Poetry Day

Members of the National Poetry Day Committee with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. Handout



MANILA -- November 22, or the birthday of esteemed Filipino poet Jose Corazon de Jesus, has been declared as Araw ng Pagtula or Poetry Day in Quezon City.

This was stated by Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte in Executive Order (EO) No. 19, with the day to be celebrated annually in elementary and secondary schools in the country.

In the event that Poetry Day falls on a weekend, it will be observed "on the Friday following the special day."

EO 19 also states that the reading, writing, and performance of poetry will be integrated in all Quezon City government events.

The city's celebration of Poetry Day will involve several groups, including private sector representatives from national organizations of writers, poets, and publishers.

National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario hailed the Quezon City government's efforts to highlight the significance of poetry in nation building.

"Ikinagagalak ko ang paghirang ng Lungsod ng Quezon sa ika-22 ng Nobyembre bilang Araw ng Pagtula, at ang kanilang pagkilala sa pagtula bilang mahalagang bahagi sa paglinang ng kulturang Pilipino. Malaki ang maitutulong ng kanilang programa sa pag-usbong ng sining ng pagtula sa kasalukuyang panahon, at sa edukasyon ng mga kabataan," he said.