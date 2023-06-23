Pauline Amelinckx of the Philippines is the Group 10 winner of Supra Chat. Facebook/Miss Supranational



The Philippines' Pauline Amelinckx feels "incredibly grateful" as she advances to the next round of Supra Chat, one of the pre-pageant challenges of Miss Supranational 2023.

Amelinckx was named the winner of Group 10 in the first round of Supra Chat, where they were given the chance to introduce themselves to online viewers by answering a set of questions.

She bested representatives from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Ukraine, United States, and Zimbabwe.

Toward the end of the program, Supra Chat host Ivan Padrez encouraged audiences to vote for their favorite candidate.

Reacting to the announcement on the Miss Supranational Instagram page, Amelinckx said: "Incredibly grateful for this. Thank you to everyone who watched this episode and cast their vote."

With her win, she now joins candidates from United Kingdom, Peru, Canada, Haiti, Nicaragua, South Africa, India, Romania, and Brazil as Supra Chat semi-finalists.

The Miss Supranational 2023 pageant will be held on July 14 in Poland.

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.

