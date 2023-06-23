MANILA -- Bride-to-be Catriona Gray is "getting all the feels" after donning a wedding gown as a muse in a recent event.

The former Miss Universe graced the Marry Me at Marriott fashion show to showcase the creations of designer Jaggy Glarino.

"Had the most magical night being a muse for my extremely talented friend Jaggy Glarino for the annual Marry Me at Marriott fashion show. Getting all the feels huhu," she said in an Instagram post.

Gray is set to tie the knot with actor Sam Milby. The two announced their engagement last February through their social media posts.

Gray and Milby first met in 2012, but were romantically linked in late 2019.

They went public with their relationship in mid-2020.

