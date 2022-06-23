WATCH: Catriona Gray gets warm welcome in Vietnam

Catriona Gray received a warm welcome from Vietnamese fans as she arrived in the Southeast Asian country on Thursday.

Cheers and screams filled the air as the former Miss Universe waved to the crowd, blew kisses, and signed autographs, as shown in a video posted on the Instagram page of Miss Universe Vietnam.

"Such a warm welcome, thank you so much," Gray said.

Gray, the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder, is one of the judges of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 coronation night on June 25.

She joins the likes of reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, who arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday night.

Before Vietnam, Gray has been tapped to help select Miss Universe delegates from South Africa, Colombia, Thailand, and Indonesia, among others.