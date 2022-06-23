Viy Cortez, Cong TV share plans for future home

MANILA -- YouTube stars Viy Cortez and Cong TV will soon have a new home.

On Instagram, Cortez gave a glimpse of the lot where their "dream house" will soon rise.

"Our future," the soon-to-be mom said in the caption.

Cortez also shared some of their plans for their future home in her latest vlog, saying it will be one of the four properties in a compound.

She and Cong TV are sharing a 5,000-square-meter lot with three other couples in their group of content creators, Team Payaman.

"Para siyang magiging compound, 5,000 square meters ito and then 4 kaming titirang mga couple na tig-hiwalay ng bahay: Junnie and Vien, Boss Keng and Pat, Venice and Yoh, and kami ni Cong," she said.

"So 4 kami rito na magpapatayo ng bahay. Hindi siya tulad ng Payamansion na iisang bahay lang tapos room-room. Magkakahiwalay na kami ng bahay dito, pero nasa isang compound siya," she added.

According to Cortez, the lot is located far outside the city, with their future home to be surrounded by mountains, trees, and farms.

She said they are targeting to start construction later this year. "Nag-iipon pa kami ng pampagawa ng bahay... Basta sa malayong lugar 'to, tapos bundok talaga 'to. Kasi hindi namin afford 'yung mga sa city na lupa."

"By August sana ma-start nang mapagawa 'yung bahay namin ni Cong. So 'yan na 'yung magiging dream house namin," she ended.