Clara Day Herrera, author of the book "How to Never Diet Forever." Handout

MANILA -- A wellness expert promises to teach people how to not be dependent on fad diets in her new book.

Clara Day Herrera describes her latest work, aptly titled "How to Never Diet Forever," as a "holistic approach to health, beauty, longevity, and success."

It is based on a combination of "Ayurvedic and yogic principles and modern discoveries."

In "How to Never Diet Forever," Herrera shares wellness and nutrition tips and techniques based on her expertise and experience. Aside from being an international yoga and meditation teacher, she is also a UK-certified vegan and vegetarian nutrition specialist.

Herrera is also the woman behind Pillow Bread PH, which is known for its fat burn and digestive reset cleanse programs.

"'How to Never Diet Forever' aims to give clarity to its readers when it comes to wellness. It's not a one-size-fits-all thing when it comes to nutrition," she said.

"It is an eye-opener for those who have done weight loss initiatives but failed because of possible mistakes in their approach. This is an eye-opener for everyone," she added.

"How to Never Diet Forever" is available on Herrera's website.