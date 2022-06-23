MANILA -- Heart Evangelista is decked out in Louis Vuitton as she appears on the latest cover of Metro Society.

The actress, who is considered a style icon in the Philippines and abroad, is the main figure in the society magazine's "luxury issue," which was made in collaboration with the French fashion house.

Metro Society has also released a video showing Evangelista's behind-the-scenes moments.

Evangelista also shared more photos from her shoot, saying she is honored to be on Metro Society's latest cover girl.

"I'm beyond honored to be on this month's cover of Metro Society. To the brand that I’ve always loved and admired, this one is for you," she said, referring to Louis Vuitton.