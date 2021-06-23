No more condo living: Sarah, Matteo move into new home

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli revealed he and his wife, singer-actress Sarah Geronimo, are enjoying living in their own house more than a year into their marriage.

For the first episode of his new podcast, Gudicelli shared that he and Geronimo first lived in a condominium unit, recalling how much fun they had fun fixing their own place.

“Living in the condo was really cool, especially when we had to buy our plates and tableware and stuff like that. Dra. Belo and Hayden really helped us a lot. We just went on a shopping spree,” he said.

“That was super fun, the day we went to the mall and got all that stuff. When we got home, we had to unbox everything. We had to fix the house. My parents would always Facetime and Zoom with us. They were always laughing with their friends because sabi nila parang nagbabahay-bahayan daw kami,” he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

While it was a great time, Guidicelli said he and Geronimo eventually decided to get their own house.

“We are enjoying our home right now, being on ground kumbaga, having a garden, having a pool, growing our herbs, growing some eggplants. So it’s a good time. We enjoy the house thing much more,” he said.

Guidicelli reiterated that he considers being married to Geronimo the “biggest blessing.”

“People always say happy wife, happy life. I totally agree. Sarah and I have been married for a year and I’m sure more and more challenges will come in the future but I am ready for it. I think God placed us here for a reason,” he said.

“She’s a totally amazing person and I am willing to learn to go through whatever it takes to have this relationship and make this relationship last forever.”

Guidicelli and Geronimo officially became a couple towards the end of 2013 although the singer only confirmed this in June 2014.

After more than six years together, the two decided to secretly tie the knot on February 20, 2020.