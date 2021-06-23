Mikka Padua, fashion entrepreneur behind Seek the Uniq, has passed away

MANILA -- Mikka Padua, known to many as the fashion entrepreneur behind the curated online store Seek the Uniq, has passed away.

According to an article from the local fashion website Preview, Padua died last June 20 at the age of 41 after years of battling breast cancer.

A tribute for Seeq the Uniq's "commander-in-chic" was posted on the brand's Instagram page, with Padua described as "beautiful, warm, and always inspiring."

"Where she had no words, she had a heart that was always full of courage. We're not just talking about her battle with her sickness, but something far bigger: the courage to live life to the fullest each and every day, making even the smallest things beautiful, purposeful, and 'uniq,'" the post read.

"She has left that legacy with us, always inspiring us to live our days with a courageous heart -- and we intend to not disappoint her on our end," it added.

Commenting on Seek the Uniq's post, some celebrities also sent their thoughts and prayers to Padua and her family.

"Extending deepest sympathies," inspirational speaker and former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao said.

"Rest well, Mikka. You have been an inspiration," said fashion designer Vania Romoff.

"Sending prayers," vlogger Cheska Garcia said.

"RIP. Thank you for our little chats. You truly were a burst of sunshine on this earth," said host Tricia Centenera.

Last year, Padua claimed the top spot in Metro Magazine's list of best dressed women, which includes personalities from different sectors.

