Mark Bautista, other LGBTQIA+ artists, allies in Spotify's 'Bahaghari' playlist

Handout

MANILA -- Streaming service Spotify has added a year-long Pride Hub that features artists, podcasters, and themed playlists by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Users in the Philippines can search for "Pride" on Spotify or visit the country's dedicated playlist called "Bahaghari," which focuses on tracks by LGBTQIA+ artists and allies.

One of these is "I Need You" by Mark Bautista, who came out as bisexual in 2018.

"It takes incredible courage and determination to be your authentic self, and I'm thankful for the various communities and platforms, like Spotify, that are safe and inclusive, giving an opportunity for us to thrive, as well as empower us to inspire others," Bautista said in a statement released by Spotify.

"With the hopes of creating a more vibrant and empathetic society, I hope my work and voice continues to shape the culture for the LGTBQ+ community in the Philippines," he added.

Aside from Bautista, other tracks in the "Bahaghari" playlist include "Fix Me" by Jake Zyrus, "Bangin" by Paul Pablo, "RYF" by Catriona Gray, and "Bahaghari" by Julie Anne San Jose and Gloc-9.

Kossy Ng, Spotify's head of music for Southeast Asia, said the streaming service hopes to "empower LGBTQIA+ listeners to safely and confidently claim space in the ways that they can" through the new initiative.

Related video: