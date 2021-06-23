LOOK: Venus Raj graduates from school in England

After earning her master's degree from the University of the Philippines (UP), Venus Raj is celebrating another academic achievement.

On Tuesday, the former beauty queen shared photos from her graduation ceremony at the Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics (OCCA), which is based in Oxford, England.

"This journey at the OCCA is a journey of testing faith, delighting in God's presence, enjoying fellowships, increasing knowledge, having meaningful conversations, discovering gifts, empowering opportunities, revisiting struggles, and gaining life-long friends," she said in an Instagram post.

Raj also used the hashtags #CommissioningDay, #Graduatenaposawakas, #UwianNa in her post, but did not give further details about the program she took in OCCA.

In the comments section, Raj thanked celebrity doctor Hayden Kho, calling him "God's instrument in bringing me here."

"Thank you for your support and prayers, Bro!" she said in response to Kho's congratulatory message.

Other celebrities who expressed support and happiness for Raj over her latest milestone include Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco, and Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas.

Raj, who finished fourth runner-up in Miss Universe 2010, completed her master's degree in Community Development from UP in 2017.

She earned her bachelor's degree in Communication Arts from Bicol University.

