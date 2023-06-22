24 candidates to vie for Ginoo at Mutya ng Kalayaan 2023 in Qatar

DOHA - Some 24 hopeful candidates, all vying for the coveted Ginoo at Mutya ng Kalayaan 2023 titles, posed recently for their official pageant photos at the Millennium Plaza Hotel, marking their official entry into the competition.

The aspiring beauty queens and gentlemen were dressed to the nines and radiated confidence as they struck a pose for the cameras.

With the stiff competition ahead, everyone was determined to make his and her mark in the competition and claim the coveted crowns.

Candidates vying for the Ginoo at Mutya ng Kalayaan 2023 titles will strut their stuff during the much-awaited Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 23, 2023 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel.

This day-long event promises to highlight the diverse Philippine culture, festivities, performances and many other exciting activities.

The Pageant Committee has released the names of the 12 candidates set to compete for the coveted title. The talented young ladies who will represent various cities and provinces across the Philippines are:

Hazel Faith Catulong from Cebu City

Lylene Alyana E. Arcobillas of Bacolod City

Grace A. Padiernos from Cabuyao, Laguna

Mikaela L. Espiritu from Biñan, Laguna

Christine Hanna G. Masarete of Quezon, Nueva Ecija

Mary Kristine C. Talite from San Miguel, Iloilo City

Melit Bangsoyao of Baguio City, Benguet

Queen Criztyn Don Villanueva from Taytay, Rizal

Janice Boston Batareche from Sultan Kudarat

Rona Charisse Francisco from Zamboanga City, Zamboanga, del Sur

Karen Kate P. Miranda of Pasig City and Kaila N. Taduran from Quezon City.

Meanwhile, get ready to meet the 12 dashing candidates who will be competing for the title of Ginoong Kalayaan 2023.

The talented and driven young men who come from various cities and provinces across the Philippines are:

Candidate No. 1 - Jesmmie Michael C. Pabillore from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Candidate No. 2 - Ian Matteo D. Campos from Cebu City

Candidate No. 3 - Jeffrey Bassim O. Dela Cruz from Bacoor City, Cavite.

Candidate No.4 - Lorenz C. Lugatiman from Marikina City.

Candidate No.5 - Ronald A. Padua from San Agustin, Iriga City.

Candidate No.6 - Rodge Leo Valdez from Jovellar, Albay.

Candidate No.7 - Kyle Ashley Palingayan from Cagayan Valley

Candidate No.8 - Lenard Christie Pineda from Oriental Mindoro.

Candidate No.9 - Charlie R. Jose from Nueva Ecija.

Candidate No.10 - Keith Rolan Bugahod from Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental

Candidate No.11 - CJ Mark M. Concepcion from San Vicente, Pampanga.

Candidate No.12 - Joemar O. Navarro from Pampanga.

Filipino expats in Qatar will have the chance to show support for their favorite Ginoo at Mutya ng Kalayaan 2023 pageant through social media voting. The voting system will use LOVE and WOW reactions, and the campaign period will last from June 7, 2023, through the eve of June 22, 2023.