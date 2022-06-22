Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidate Christine Julianne Opiaza of Zambales (right) poses for a photo with Joe Abuda of The Addlib Dance Studio. Handout

MANILA -- Christine Julianne Opiaza stood out in the recently concluded dance workshop of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates.

The Zambales representative received a certificate of recognition and special prizes from The Addlib Dance Studio (TADS) as well as Araneta City.

The candidates had a dance session with TADS managing and artistic director Joe Abuda, who also trained them how to maintain a confident stance on their walk while dancing.

"Dancing is not just making the correct dance moves, it is also an art on how you present yourself with confidence. How you unapologetically embrace your flaws, your being and your entirety," Abuda said.

During the workshop, the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 delegates danced to Maymay Entrata's hit song "Amakabogera."

Opiaza is candidate number 34 in the video below:

The 40 Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the country in pageants such as Miss International and Miss Grand International.

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be announced.