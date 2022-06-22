A Filipino-made burger is featured on the latest cover of the American magazine Food and Wine.

Made by the comfort food restaurant PogiBoy in Washington DC, the burger consists of tocino patties and various fillings between ube buns.

Behind the concept are Filipino chefs Paolo Dungca and Tom Cunanan, a James Beard's Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic awardee.

Reacting to the magazine cover appearance of its signature burger, PogiBoy said in an Instagram post: "To say that we are overwhelmed with the support and love we have gotten for our Food and Wine cover is an understatement."

"Thank yous are due to all of our neighbors, friends, and family for being with us every step of this journey. Opening in the middle of the pandemic was no easy feat; we have learned so much along the way and our story is still just beginning!" it added.

The latest issue of Food and Wine also features other rising Filipino-American chefs and dishes in the United States such as Melissa Miranda of Musang in Seattle, Carlo Lamagna of Magna Kusina in Portland, Timothy Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama in Chicago, and Anna Swann of Ulam in Dallas.

Aside from the Tocino Burger with Ube Buns, PogiBoy also offers Lumpiang Shanghai, Lechon Kawali, and Sinigang Fried Chicken Sandwich, among others.