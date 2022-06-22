MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

EASYBOX HELPS SHOP FROM INTERNATIONAL STORES

EasyBox promises to take care of shipping parcels from the United States, China, and Singapore to the Philippines.

Customers can choose from stores such as American Girl, Mr. Porter, Nike, Adidas, Girlfriend Collective, Italist, MyTheresa, Farfetch, J.Crew, ASOS, Warby Parker, Coco & Breezy, Fenty Beauty, ColourPop, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Glossier, among others.

EasyBox promises to deliver parcels to customers in 10 working days or less. Online sellers and entrepreneurs can also open a corporate account to ship in bulk without hassle.

GRABPAY TO INTRODUCE INSTAPAY TRANSFERS

Subject to the approval of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, InstaPay transactions from GrabPay to other banks and e-wallets will incur an additional P15 transfer fee starting July 18.

Users may still send to other GrabPay wallets free of charge.

HOME CREDIT'S GAMING GADGET DEALS

Consumer finance provider Home Credit is inviting Filipinos to avail of its deals on gaming gadgets and accessories until June 30.

Featured products include the OPPO Reno7 5G, Samsung Tab S7 FE, Asus TUF Gaming F15 and G15, Samsung Buds Pro, Huawei Matebook D14.

Customers can get up to 18 months of installment terms and pay interest rates starting at 6%. Those who pay the initial 30% downpayment can enjoy monthly installment rates starting at P36 daily.

LALAMOVE REWARDS LAUNCHED

Lalamove has launched a rewards system for users who book deliveries via the app.

One LalaPoint is earned for every P10 spent based on a user's total delivery fee. Lalamove users nationwide, particularly in serviceable areas across Luzon and in Cebu, are eligible to join the said program.

For a limited time, those who will join the rewards program will earn 20 welcome LalaPoints and will be automatically eligible to claim a P20 Lalamove coupon, valid for 14 days upon redemption.

They can use the points to claim e-vouchers from Bruno’s Barbers, Handyman, SM SuperMalls, 7-Eleven, BonChon, Bo’s Coffee, ChaTime, Jollibee, Max’s, and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

Lalamove said more brands are set to join its rewards program.

LAZADA'S SAME-DAY DELIVERY

Lazada Philippines has partnered with Grab Express for the launch of Same Day Delivery, which is initially available in Metro Manila.

With the partnership, what used to be the standard waiting time of 3 to 5 days to receive purchases is sped up to just a few hours, covering everything from groceries to party supplies and more.

Orders placed before 11 a.m. from Monday to Friday will be delivered within the day, while those placed after the cut-off will be delivered the following day.

MR DIY OPENS 11 MORE STORES

Mr. DIY has opened 11 new stores in the Philippines, with the home improvement chain now having 244 branches nationwide.

The new stores are located at AB Fernandez Ave. in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; NE Pacific Mall in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; XRC Square Montana in Rodriguez, Rizal; Sunstar Mall in Sta. Cruz and Pavilion Mall in Binan, Laguna; Eton Centris in Quezon City; Sangandaan in Caloocan City; SM Hypermarket in Makati City, Paseo Arcenas Estate and Minganilla in Cebu City, and LG Garden Walk in Mactan City.

RAZER RELEASES KISHI V2

Handout

Razer recently announced the launch of Kishi V2 for Android, with an iPhone release confirmed for later this year.

Inspired by Razer's award-winning Wolverine V2 console controllers, the Kishi V2 features the same inputs with all-new tactile microswitch controls. It also has a new Share button, dual multifunction buttons, and the ability to instantly launch the Razer Nexus app.

The Kishi V2 for Android is priced at P5,999 and is available at Razer's website and authorized sellers, as well as on Shopee and Lazada.

VIVO'S X80 SERIES

Handout

Vivo has unveiled the newest addition to its premium flagship smartphone category, the X80 series.

As with previous iterations of the vivo X line, the X80 series is packed with the latest innovations in mobile photography and imaging technology. Both models under the X80 series boast Zeiss Optics with all lenses meeting ZEISS T* Coating standards.

Other imaging features offered by both the X80 and the X80 Pro variant include AI Video Enhancement, Active Centering OIS System, and XDR Photo display technology.

The X80 Pro is priced at P59,999, while the X80 variant retails at P45,999.

WIKO SMARTPHONES NOW IN PH

Handout

French brand Wiko is now available in the Philippines, offering its premium T50 smartphone.

The T50 promises to offer French aesthetics with advanced display, camera, and performance features. It has 64-megapixel triple AI cameras, a 40W fast charge, a 6.6-inch edgeless display, and 128GB of storage.

It is priced at P11,999, with more details available on Wiko's website and Facebook page.