MANILA -- Fans are wondering if beauty queen Rabiya Mateo and her boyfriend Jeric Gonzales have ended their relationship after noticing that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A quick check on Mateo’s page would also reveal that she’s wiped out all their photos together, including the series of photos and videos where she finally confirmed their relationship.

Nonetheless, Gonzales has kept their couple photos, the latest of which was posted on May 26.

It was only in March when the former Miss Universe Philippines revealed that she and Gonzales are together.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was held in Florida in May 2021.

Following her beauty pageant stint, Mateo ventured into show business as an actress.