

MANILA -- True to her role as a pageant mentor, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently shared her thoughts on pageantry and sisterhood with the 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

Wurtzbach delivered an upfront message to the ladies amid the increasing tension of competition in the country’s foremost pageant.

“Can you imagine being the winner but no girls congratulating you afterward, parang hindi sila happy for you at wala kang nabuong friendship?” Wurtzbach told the Binibini bets, citing the value of sisterhood.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pia Wurtzbach video clip with Bb Pilipinas candidates Video courtesy of Stellar Productions/ BPCI

Wurtzbach famously tried to win the Binibini crown for three consecutive years before she was named Binibining Pilipinas Universe onward to her triumph as Miss Universe.

On real talk terms, Wurtzbach also reminded the ladies that there are more losers than winners in the scramble for crowns in a pageant.

“That’s the reality. One year lang naman ang crown, ipapasa mo rin yan to another girl,“ she said. “Pero what can’t be taken away from you is the connections that you build!”

In a heartfelt message, Wurtzbach also stressed why it’s important for her to stay in touch with her contemporaries.

“I already had a prepared answer before just in case I would be asked about my message to my co-candidates,“ she related. “Memorized ko pa! My message would be I want everyone’s phone number. I want to be in touch. I want to have their friendship because it can be lonely at the top!”

Pia Wurtzbach and previous Bb Pilipinas winners Marina Benipayo, Desiree Abesamis and Patty Betita with the 2022 Bb. Pilipinas candidates. Photo courtesy of Stellar/ BPCI





Wurtzbach was also joined by previous Binibining Pilipinas queens Marina Benipayo, Desiree Abesamis and Patty Betita in sharing the impact of their lasting friendship through the decades.

The Bb. Pilipinas 2022 preliminary competitions in the talent, national costume and other categories will be held this June and July before the much-awaited coronation at the Araneta Coliseum on July 31.