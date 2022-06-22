MANILA – Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao made sure not to miss an iconic place in Switzerland when their family went on a European tour.

Jinkee took to Instagram to share their experiences touring the picturesque landscapes in several parts of Switzerland, including Zurich.

But it appeared that the couple was most drawn to the beauty of the Iseltwald, the famous set location of the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing On You”, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

Jinkee and Manny spent some sweet moments standing on the wooden dock beside the river where Hyun’s character, Ri Jeong Hyeok, was seen playing the piano as Yoon Se-ri (Son) passed by.

Aside from the “CLOY’s” notable location, the Pacquiao family also visited some falls in the country and even the factory of a known chocolate brand in the world.

Before going to Switzerland, the Pacquiaos also visited parts of Germany, based on Jinkee’s photos.

Manny was coming from a tedious campaign in the Philippines for his presidential bid last May. He, however, lost the elections, placing only third behind eventual winner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo.

