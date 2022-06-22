DOST-SEI warns vs fake scholarships

MANILA -- The Department of Science and Technology's Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) is reminding the public to be wary of fake social media groups and pages that are claiming to offer its scholarship programs.

In a statement, DOST-SEI said it came across numerous websites and Facebook pages with misleading information about scholarships, and even job offerings.

The Facebook groups "DOST Scholarship 2022" and "DOST Scholarship" are among those that have been tagged as fake by the institute.

DOST-SEI stressed that all announcements regarding to its scholarships and other programs will only be made through its official Facebook page and website.

"SEI has taken a proper course of action to combat these accounts and would like to affirm its stand against misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information," it said, advising the public to report suspicious accounts and websites to the institute.