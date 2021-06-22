WATCH: Lea Salonga, Daniel Padilla, other Filipino stars join 'Stop All Hate' campaign

Handout



MANILA -- Filipino stars have lent their voices to a campaign that aims to end violence against Asians in America and other parts of the world.

Called #StopAllHate, the campaign is in line with a global initiative by the non-profit organization Asia Society.

The all-star cast of musicians performed the Rodgers and Hammerstein song "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught," with slightly updated lyrics to reflect the current context.

The featured artists in the video include Lea Salonga, Daniel Padilla, Apl.de.Ap, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Jed Madela, Jaya, Cris Villonco, Moira Dela Torre, and Sam Concepcion.

Mon Faustino provided musical and vocal arrangement, with Miguel Miñana and Gina Tabuena Godinez as concept and production head and associate producer, respectively.

Originally written for the 1950s Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "South Pacific," "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught" is a song about bigotry and how it takes root in people.

Aside from the music video, broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Karen Davila also contributed to the #StopAllHate campaign by sharing messages of support to the Filipino-American community.

Asia Society Philippines also partnered with CANVAS, Art Fair Philippines 2021, Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, and Manila House to promote the campaign around a themed artwork by celebrated visual artist Elmer Borlongan.

