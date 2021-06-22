LOOK: Rabiya Mateo honored by PH embassy in US

The Philippine Embassy in the United States recently honored Rabiya Mateo's efforts to proudly represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant.

The beauty queen was welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez at the embassy in Washington, DC.

Mateo also received a certificate of recognition, and was also invited to the online Fiesta Filipinas celebration.

Last May, Mateo visited the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, where she received a certificate of appreciation.

A small party was also organized for her and her team.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe in Florida last May 16 (May 17 in Manila). The pageant was won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Mateo has been mixing work and play during her US trip, visiting tourist attractions and doing meet-and-greet events with members of the Filipino community.

