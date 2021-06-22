LOOK: Face mask made out of bread released in Japan

Photo from the Goku no Kimochi The Labo website

Here's another item to add to the list of bizarre products from Japan.

Say hello to the Mask Pan -- a face mask made out of melon pan, a sweet Japanese bread known for its soft interior and cookie-like crust.

According to Japan's SoraNews24, the new product is created by head massage specialists Goku no Kimochi The Labo.

It is sold by the Tokyo bakery chain Melon de Melon in packs of five for 1,800 yen (around P793).

The Mask Pan, which comes with adjustable rubber strings, is delivered through refrigerated shipping since it uses real bread.

On its website, Goku no Kimochi The Labo reminded customers that its expiration date is one day after thawing.

While it looks gimmicky, the Mask Pan has been been reportedly tested for product performance by the Unitika Garmentec Research Institute, a Japanese mask testing organization.

It is said to provide a level of protection that is "the same or better than commercially available masks," according to SoraNews24.

