Sammy and Dorothy Isidro of Bhoy Martabak and Sammy's. Jeeves de Veyra

Every country has its own street food specialties. In Indonesia, that specialty is a stuffed pancake called Martabak.

For those who’ve never had it, Bhoy Martabak is a great place to start. Here, the roadside treats are cooked and served fresh off the fryer and the griddle.

Martabak Telur being fried. Jeeves de Veyra

The couple behind Bhoy Martabak is Sammy and Dorothy Isidro. They spent a lot of time abroad as singers performing in hotels. Their last gig was in Jakarta where they stayed for 17 and a half years.

Sammy has always enjoyed cooking since he was taught by his mother as a kid, and it was only in Indonesia where he seriously pursued his passion by studying at the Jakarta Culinary Center.

When they came back home, they opened Sammy’s, a small restaurant in their Valley View home above Valley Golf in Cainta. Indonesian food lovers would brave the traffic for a taste of the Isidros' Beef Rendang, Nasi Goreng, Konro, and 5-hr pork belly. They would even be gamely serenaded by the couple if they were around.

One of the restaurant’s favorites was the Martabak Manis, the dessert version of the Indonesian pancake with sweet fillings, which almost didn’t make it to the menu.

There’s a certain technique to achieve that texture to make the perfect Martabak.

“Honestly, at first, I almost gave up serving Martabak Manis because it was always a hit and miss. Sometimes I got it and many times I didn't.,” said Sammy. It was Dorothy’s pushing and prodding that eventually got him to cook up consistently good martabak.

As their Martabak Manis literally sold like hotcakes at Sammy’s, that’s when the Isidro’s decided to spin off Bhoy Martabak.

Customers at the Bhoy Martabak stall. Jeeves de Veyra

At the first stall in Cainta, the couple has two kinds of Martabak.

First was the Martabak Manis with a choice of corn cheese, choco cheese, cheese, and chocolate fillings. Sammy said the proper way to eat these was to fold then take a bite.

Bhoy Martabak is one of the few places that serves Martabak Telur, an egg martabak that has savory fillings. These look like thin squares made of crepe or egg roti that are deep fried to give it a nice crunch, finished off with a drizzle of Indonesian spicy mayo. The Isidros give a nice set of options from tuna, corned beef, and chicken sausage all the way to spicier and fancier fillings like beef rendang, bicol express, and laing.

Choco Cheese Martabak Manis and Beef Rendang Martabak Telur. Jeeves de Veyra

The Isidros have high hopes for both of their concepts. Though Sammy’s is still open only for reservations, they’ll be having their hands full with Bhoy Martabak which they’re hoping to open more branches soon.

Bhoy Martabak can be found at Decoro Bldg, Bonifacio Ave corner L. Santos St., Cainta, Rizal. Please check @bhoy.martabak for their complete menu and for delivery options.