MANILA -- Good news, Potterheads! The "Harry Potter" film concert is returning to the Philippines later this year.

On August 19 and 20 at the Theatre at Solaire, fans can watch "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" set to live music.

The announcement was made by local producer Circle Entertainment through a social media post on Wednesday.

It said tickets will be on sale starting June 24 at Ticketworld outlets and online.

"Chamber of Secrets" is based on the second book in the "Harry Potter" series by JK Rowling.

A film concert for the first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," was held at The Theatre at Solaire in 2019.

Gerard Salonga led the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra in performing John Williams’ “Harry Potter” score live during the screening.