Big Bad Wolf book sale joins forces with Gawad Kalinga

Customers search for a purchase within millions of books available at the Big Bad Wolf book sale at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on February 16, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA -- Big Bad Wolf (BBW) is once again joining forces with Gawad Kalinga (GK) to cultivate a love for reading among those who lack access to books.

The book sale has chosen GK as the beneficiary of this year's Red Readerhood initiative, with the former pledging 1,000 books to be distributed to the latter's communities across the country.

"Reading has the power to transform lives, and through our Red Readerhood initiative, we are committed to making a positive difference," Jacqueline Ng, co-founder of BBW, said in a statement.

"By providing access to books and nurturing a passion for reading, we believe we can empower individuals and contribute to a brighter future."

The public may also contribute to the cause by purchasing books from the Red Readerhood corner at the BBW Manila book sale event from June 23 to July 3 at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City.

Established in 2003, Gawad Kalinga aims to help end poverty in the country by developing homes and facilities in communities and creating initiatives that could generate sustainable income.

"We believe that every book pledged through this partnership contributes to building a better future for all our beneficiaries and communities," said Gawad Kalinga chairman Jose Luis Oquiñena.

"Together, we can all make an unbelievable impact and inspire positive change through the transformative power of books," he added.

Aside from GK, BBW has also agreed to donate 300 books to ABS-CBN Foundation and Knowledge Channel.