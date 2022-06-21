MANILA -- While he has always been a fan of designer items, Mimiyuuuh said it took a big break for him to finally fulfill his shopping dreams.

In a video released by the local fashion website Preview, Mimiyuuuh said he only started collecting luxury bags and shoes when he was already earning extra money as a vlogger and influencer.

His first designer item was a Balenciaga bag given to him by his first boss, designer to the stars Mark Bumgarner.

"I remember na I really dreamed of having a Balenciaga City bag. Tapos nakakatuwa po si sir Mark Bumgarner, ang aking unang boss, niregaluhan niya po ako... Ito po ang first ever designer bag ko po," he said.

"Noong nabigyan na po ako ng break and Mimiyuuuh was born... Nagkaroon na po ako ng extra income para mabili ang mga designer dreams ko po," added the social media star, who boasts of 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Mimiyuuuh admits that he still could not believe that an "ordinary" person like him is now able to buy designer goods not only for himself, but also for his family.

"Ako ay isang simpleng mamamayan lang po na nangangarap dati na magkaroon ng ganoong bagay... At hanggang ngayon po ako ay nao-overwhelm na I am able to buy not only for myself, but also for my family," he said. "Kaya sobrang thankful po ako sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa akin from the start hanggang ngayon."

In the video, Mimiyuuuh shared his favorite designer items, which include a Chanel Boy medium handbag, The Hacker Project Gucci x Balenciaga small hourglass bag, Prada Monolith boots, Bottega Veneta shoulder pouch bag in paper, and a Rolex Datejust 31 watch.

The vlogger said he is now planning to focus more on buying watches and jewelry as these can also serve as investment pieces.

And while he sees nothing wrong with spending big money on luxury goods, he stressed his number one shopping rule: "Don't go broke."

"Kung kayo po ay naghahanap ng paggagastusan and at the same time po ay investment...I suggest po you get a watch, jewelry, or gold. Ang mahalaga naman, at the end of the day, is it makes you happy without hurting other people," he said.

"Buy ka lang nang buy kung magiging masaya ka, but don't go broke. 'Yun talaga ang number one rule ko... Be mindful of your expenses," he continued. "Don't go beyond your means."