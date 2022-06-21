

The annual Santacruzan tradition served as the inspiration behind the national costume of the Philippines' representative in Miss International Queen 2022.

Fuschia Anne Ravena wore an intricate creation by Cary Santiago, which was "painstakingly hand-stitched by more than a dozen workers."

Completing the look is a doll that looks like her, which is attached to her outfit.

"The ornate doll is depicting the candidate herself. It's Fuschia wearing Fuschia," read a post on Ravena's Instagram page.

Ravena is aiming for the country's third Miss International Queen crown, after Trixie Maristela in 2015 and Kevin Balot in 2012.

The Miss International Queen 2022 coronation night will be held on June 25.