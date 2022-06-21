LOOK: Kelsey Merritt sizzles in El Nido, Palawan

Kelsey Merritt wowed her social media followers with her swimsuit photos in El Nido, Palawan.

The first Filipina to walk on the Victoria's Secret fashion show went on an island getaway with her family.

"No place like home. Fighting back tears because I don't want to leave yet. Already planning my next trip back!" she said in one of her posts on Instagram.

Fire emojis flooded the comments section of her posts, as both her fans and friends expressed awe over her look and figure.

Among them were Lovi Poe, Ruffa Gutierrez, Samantha Bernardo, and Katarina Rodriguez.

"It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, for his part, told Merritt in jest: "Hoy! Ayan ka na naman ha! Grr!"

To which she replied: "Haha love you!"

Check out some of Merritt's photos below: