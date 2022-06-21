LOOK: Catriona Gray, Sam Milby go on a camping trip

Catriona Gray (left) and Sam Milby. Photo from @catriona_gray on Instagram

Looking for a celebrity-approved date in the new normal? Go on a camping trip like Catriona Gray and Sam Milby.

The celebrity couple enjoyed the great outdoors with their two pet dogs, as seen in Gray's Instagram post on Tuesday.

The former Miss Universe tagged Calamba, Laguna as the location of their campsite.

"Went camping. Although pretty sure the puppies thought it was a vacation for them," she said.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.



Other celebrities who have also tried camping during the pandemic include Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, and Rica Peralejo and her family.