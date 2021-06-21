Nadine Lustre lends voice to reforestation campaign of Masungi Georeserve

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre, who has been vocal about environmental causes over the years, has teamed up with the Masungi Georeserve Foundation in its call to protect its forests and save its watershed.

On its social media channels, the wildlife sanctuary shared photos of Lustre, an “honorary park ranger,” standing side by side with Masungi’s rangers.

They have been “working so hard to protect and maintain our threatened forests,” the group said.

Another photo shows Lustre holding up a piece of cloth with the statement, “Reforest now.”

“Grateful to have this true friend of the earth in the movement for sustainability and restoration. We need more voices like her in the conservation movement!” the foundation added.

It used the hashtags #ReforestNow, #SaveMasungi, and #SaveOurWatershed.

In recent years, Masungi Georeserve has become a popular eco-tourism site because of its unique limestone landscapes, and adventurous but also Instagram-worthy rope courses.

But it is also a protected area that has undergone massive reforestation to address the damage left by illegal logging and quarrying in the area.

Most recently, in May, the government urged the country’s anti-illegal logging task force to investigate alleged resort expansions and unabated illegal activities in the Marikina Watershed.

Masungi Georeserve protects and maintains some parts of the watershed in Rizal, which is considered a “priority” area to protect in Luzon.

